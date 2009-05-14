Kate Wendelborn is my fashion soul mate today. We called each other this morning to be sure that we were both going to wear white jeans with combat boots…just for fun. Kidding, obviously. Especially since unlike Kate, I don’t have a fresh tan from Maui….or a sick new line of men’s style button-ups hitting stores any minute. Here’s a quick interview with Kate while she was in the studio as our guest stylist this morning.

Check out Kate’s new line, Victorialand. It’s a little something she designs when she isn’t working on her tan or her other super famous collection, Pencey.