Victoria P. Is Accused of Having a Boyfriend Before ‘Bachelor in Paradise’—Here’s Who She Was Dating

Lying is never a good look, so when contestants learned of Victoria P.’s boyfriend before Bachelor in Paradise 2021, they had to call her out—and the cameras captured everything.

Victoria P. is one of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico.

Did Victoria P. have a boyfriend while on Bachelor in Paradise?

Victoria P. quit Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in episode 2 after accusations she had a boyfriend while on the show. Tammy Ly who was a contestant with Victoria P. on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, claimed Victoria P. was dating a country singer in Nashville and that she went on Bachelor in Paradise to promote his career. She claimed that Victoria P. wanted to be on Bachelor in Paradise for as long as possible, so she could build a following for herself, come back to her boyfriend in Nashville and, in turn, promote his career. Kelsey Weier, who is from Nashville and was also on Peter’s season with Victoria P., confirmed the rumors.

The drama started when Tammy and Kelsey told James Bonsall, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, that Victoria P., whom he planned to give his rose to at the first Rose Ceremony, wasn’t on Bachelor in Paradise for the right reasons. When James confronted Victoria P. about the rumors, Victoria confirmed that she did have a boyfriend but broke up with him in May 2021, a month before Bachelor in Paradise started filming. When Tammy, Kelsey and James wouldn’t let go of the rumors, Victoria P. decided to quit the show and she became the first contestant eliminated on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

Who was Victoria P.’s boyfriend before Bachelor in Paradise ?

So…who was Victoria P.’s boyfriend before Bachelor in Paradise season 7? Well, in a post on her Instagram Story after her last episode, Victoria P. revealed that her boyfriend was musician Teddy Robb. Tammy and Kelsey were correct in that Teddy is a country singer who lives in Nashville. In April 2020, Teddy released debut EP, Teddy Robb, which includes songs like “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,” “Lead Me On” and “Tell Me How.” Teddy, who has been streamed more than 80 million times on Spotify, performed on the TODAY show and been features in magazines like Rolling Stone and Billboard.

In her post, Victoria P. denied that she and Teddy were still together while she was on Bachelor in Paradise. “best dog dad and friend. @teddyrobb and i broke up in May and we’ve remained great friends. ASK THE MAN,” she wrote over a selfie of her and Teddy. Victoria P. also shared an Instagram Story from May, in which she revealed that she had just experienced a breakup. In the Instagram Story, Victoria P. responded to a follower who asked for breakup advice. She wrote back, “truthfully i’m currently walking through this season. know that joy can STILL be found in the midst of uncertainty 🙂 give him / her grace …and yourself some, too! my biggest advice: trust in God & leave it up to Him. His plan is always better than our own.” She accompanied the post with a photo of her and Teddy.

Teddy, for his part, also denied that he and Victoria P. were still together while she was on Bachelor in Paradise. He took to his Instagram Story after her elimination episode to explain the timeline of their relationship. “For those of y’all asking @victoriapaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise,” he wrote. “It didn’t work for us but we are on good terms and I wish her the best.” In a second post, he wrote, “Honestly I’ve never had to dress anything like this before. Y’all be kind out there!”

Who is Victoria P. from Bachelor in Paradise?

As Bachelor Nation members know, this wasn’t Victoria P’s first time in the middle of drama. Victoria Paul, a 28-year-old nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. She was eliminated in week 6 after her feud with Alayah Benavidez. Both Victoria P. and Alayah competed in the Miss USA 2019 pageant. Alayah was the 2019 Miss Texas USA, while Victoria P. was the 2019 Miss Louisiana USA. Victoria P. claimed to Peter that Alayah told her to not tell producers that they knew each other from Miss USA. Victoria P. also claimed that she was only around Alayah for three hours and that she had the feeling Alayah was “really open to all the opportunities that could come after” The Bachelor.

When Alayah learned what Victoria P. said, she confessed to Peter that she did tell Victoria P. not to tell producers they were both in Miss USA, so they could both be cast. She also denied Victoria P.’s statement that they were only around each other for three hours and claimed that they even went on a trip to Las Vegas together, which Victoria P. later confirmed.

Peter then sent Victoria P. home, which Reality Steve claimed at the time was planned by Victoria P.: “The day after Victoria Paul left Chile, she was back in Louisiana [crowning] her successor at Miss Louisiana USA. I’m guessing she had a timeline in her head of that date, if she hadn’t reached a certain level with Peter, she would leave…The timing is too coincidental though, so it definitely played a role,” he reported at the time.

According to her Linkedin, Victoria P. works as a sales and marketing specialist for Red River Dermatology in Alexandria, Louisiana. She also works as a nurse for Premier Urgent Care, a job she started in March 2018. She graduated from University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2014 with a business degree. She was also a part of the Kappa Delta sorority. She earned her associate’s degree in family practice nursing at CLTCC in 2016.

