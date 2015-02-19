Victoria Justice Talks Style, Selfies, and Why She’ll Leave Online Dating to Her TV Character

It’s tough to believe that Victoria Justice has a 12-year career under her belt, considering she’s only 22. She started acting when she was just 10 years old—a guest stint on “Gilmore Girls”—and by 2005, she bagged a starring role in the Nickelodeon hit “Zoey 101,” and later landed her own show, “Victorious.” Nine million Twitter fans and three million Instagram followers later, she’s a bonafide star—and is setting her sights on more mature roles.

Justice’s latest project is the MTV thriller series, “Eye Candy,” in which she stars as a gorgeous computer hacker on the hunt for a murderer she meets through an online dating app. (Think of it as a Tinder stalker’s worst nightmare.) The show’s been heavily promoted by MTV, and represents a real gear shift for Justice, who tells us she’s looking forward to broadening her horizons when it comes to roles.

We talked to the social media-savvy starlet about about her new role, her personal style, and how to take the perfect selfie on a wintry day in New York City—while she sported some of the season’s coziest knits and killer dresses.

StyleCaster: Your character on MTV’s Eye Candy meets her enemy on a Tinder-like app called Flirtual. Would you ever date a guy you met online?



Victoria Justice: Probably not, I think I’d just be too scared. I personally prefer meeting guys the old-fashioned way, through friends or that sort of thing.

“Eye Candy” is a big move for you coming from Nickelodeon. How much of a change has that been for your career?



It’s a really big change. I am able to play my own age now and step into a more mature role. After my show was over, I did these really cool independent films, “Naomi” and “Ely’s No Kiss List,” and “The Outskirts.” If I was going to do another TV show, I wanted to do something that was going to be totally different.

I knew I wanted to do a drama since I was doing comedy for so long. I got sent the Eye Candy script and couldn’t put it down, I was so intrigued. I loved the mystery and the thriller elements to it. It was a cool concept and the perfect way for me to grow up on screen without pushing it too far.

You have a huge social media following. What’s your favorite platform to use on a day-to-day basis?

My favorite platform is probably Instagram. I love taking pictures and all of the cool filters that you can use. I like posting #OOTD pictures and just being able to share cool photographs from different points of my life—whether it’s a lifestyle picture or me at work behind the scenes. It’s a really cool way to connect with the fans, and also be somewhat artistic.

Any tips for fans on getting the best #OOTD shot?



For an #OOTD, I always try and find a really cool wall in a color that pops or is really bright. To take a better selfie, the most important thing is lighting.

What’s your favorite Instagram account of follow?



I like to follow my sister’s Instagram account. She’s @TheMadGrace because I’m away and traveling a lot and working, it’s always fun to see what she’s up to and what she’s doing.

What’s your favorite emoji?



There’s a big debate over whether it’s chocolate ice cream smiling or if it is a little pile of poo—and either way, I think it’s adorable. I just … it makes me happy.

How would you describe your style in three words?



Eclectic, fun and funky.

What’s your go-to outfit?



I love my Rebecca Minkoff leather motorcycle jacket, a cool T-shirt and DL1961 jeans—they’re so comfortable. And then probably a pair of chunky boots or shoes that give you a little bit of lift, like a wedge sneaker.

Whose celebrity style are you obsessed with?



I love Sienna Miller. I think she’s so effortlessly cool and just gorgeous and I’ve always been a huge fan of hers. I love that bohemian chic vibe she has.

Any hidden talents?



I do this thing called the “eyebrow wave” where I basically [demonstrates eyebrow wave] just have really weird control over my eyebrows.

Love Victoria’s beauty look? Head over to our sister site Beauty High for more exclusive shots and details about how to get her hair and makeup look!

Photographer: Justin Marquis

Stylist: Sofia Karvela

Hair & Makeup: Lusine Galadjian

Location & Set Design: Arran Patel