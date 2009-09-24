Victoria Gotti News: Finally Admitting to Father’s Crimes

Remember Victoria, Carmine, Frank, and John from Growing Up Gotti? While the boys are probably at home BBming with one hand and applying massive amounts of hair gel with the other, Victoria has not been laying low.

Victoria finally opens up about her father, the former head of the Gambino Crime Family, in her new book, This Family of Mine: What It Was Like Growing Up Gotti and on the 48 hour exclusive: Our Father…The God Father that will air this Saturday. Click here for a preview of the John Gotti exclusive.

“How can anybody worship that life? How could anybody think there was any glory in that life?…I would lie awake nights and cry. ‘Is my dad gonna come home? Is he gonna go to jail again?…Is he going to get hurt? Is he gonna get killed?'” Says Gotti, of her experience growing up with a major mobster as a father.

Some of the most talked about and notorious murders in New York history are uncovered, including Paul Castellono, Gotti’s predecessor, and the murder of a neighbor who accidentally ran over and killed 12-year old Frank, Gotti’s son.

John better know as “Dapper Don” Gotti was sentenced to life in prison in 1992. He died while incarcerated in 2002, but before he died, Victoria claims that he gave her permission to go forward with her book. “He had just one request. He said, ‘Don’t you ever look to make me out to be an altar boy. Because I wasn’t.'”