Victoria F. From Peter’s Season May Be Dating This Past Bachelor

Bachelor Nation, here’s the quarantine news you never expected: Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules may be dating post-Bachelor 2020, and BRB as we process this info. Reality Steve, a.k.a. the internet’s Bachelor spoilers God, tweeted on Wednesday, April 15, that Victoria F. (from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor) and Chris (the season 19 Bachelor) are currently together in Iowa, Chris’ home state.

Reality Steve couldn’t confirm whether Chris and Victoria F. are dating (it’s possible they’re friends, but why would you travel to your friend’s farm in Iowa in the middle of a pandemic?) or how long the Bachelor alums have been seeing each other, if they are in a relationship. “One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss,” Reality Steve tweeted.

As viewers remember, Victoria F. competed for Peter’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in the final three after Peter’s ex-girlfriend confronted him on his Hometown Date with Victoria F. and claimed that the contestant was a “home wrecker” who had broken several of her friends’ marriages. (Victoria F. denied the allegations on After the Final Rose.) Chris, on the other hand, was introduced to Bachelor Nation season 10 of The Bachelorette, where he vied for Andi Dorfman’s affection. He, too, was eliminated in the final three before he was announced as the season 19 Bachelor. On the finale of his Bachelor season, Chris chose winner Whitney Bischoff. However, the two broke up not too long after the show ended.

Along with their Bachelor history, fans have noted that both Victoria F. and Chris have had run-ins with the law. In April 2017, Chris was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident in Aurora, Iowa. That same year, Victoria F. was also arrested for a DUI in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Stay tuned for more info on their post-Bachelor relationship.