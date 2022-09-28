Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video.

On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me for my ignorance but is that a Tatoo you have had lasered,” another commented. A source close to the couple revealed to TMZ that there were “no marital issues between the two, Victoria’s recently had several tattoos removed from her body.”

It comes weeks after Victoria and David’s son, Brooklyn, had etched his wife Nicola Peltz’s eyes onto the back of his neck. At Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on August 11, 2022, he revealed his latest inking. On why he got his wife’s eyes, he said that she “has the most gorgeous eyes in the world.” He also has the word “married” written on his hand in cursive. In a caption, he wrote, “Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.”

The tattoo scandal comes after reports came out that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, don’t get along. In Brooklyn’s Variety profile that came out on August 10, 2022, he and Nicola dispelled those rumors. The drama, according to gossip sites, supposedly started when she didn’t wear the wedding dress that Victoria designed. She instead opted for a Valentino dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she confessed. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn added on, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”