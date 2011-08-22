Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Week Diet, Lady Gaga Book Preview

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Are you as curious as we are about what kind of crazy photos will fill Terry Richardson’s coffee table book about Lady Gaga? Well, here’s a sneak peek! [LA Times]

First look: Alexa Chung for Madewell, part deux! [Elle]

Fashion Week rumor: Apparently Victoria Beckham is starving herself in order to lose all of her baby weight before she shows her latest collection in New York. Now that’s not a very good example to set for little Harper, is it? [The Daily Mail]

Check out designer Jeremy Scott and Sky Ferreira in this trippy, neon commercial for Adidas Originals. [Racked]

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on not wanting to use their names to sell clothes by The Row:”We’d learnt so much about building brands and talking to a specific customer. We did it with our faces at the beginning, and we knew we didn’t want to do that any more. It’s far more fun this way.” [Telegraph]

Michael Kors shares his first (semi-mortifying) memory of meeting Anna Wintour. Spoiler alert: she liked him! [Vogue UK]

As you may or may not know, Kim Kardashian got married this weekend wearing Vera Wang. Here are the very first pics of the dress! Well, of some of the dress. [Fashionista]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BeautyHigh:Good morning everyone – just want to start your week right with some Ryan Gosling 🙂http://t.co/Y9quMtB Seriously, this is just getting unfair.

RT @wmag All you shoe freaks, take notice:@WmagKarla picks fall’s must-have to-die-for footwear:http://t.co/TVP7MKF Ah, shoe porn at its finest!

RT @Modelinia Talk about powerful! Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady beat out JayZ and Beyonce as Forbes Highest Paid Couple! —http://t.co/ZdM5mwf If there was a “Best Looking” competition they should certainly win that, too.