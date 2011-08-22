StyleCaster
Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Week Diet, Lady Gaga Book Preview

Alyssa
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Are you as curious as we are about what kind of crazy photos will fill Terry Richardson’s coffee table book about Lady Gaga? Well, here’s a sneak peek! [LA Times]

First look: Alexa Chung for Madewell, part deux! [Elle]

139833 1314031540 Victoria Beckhams Fashion Week Diet, Lady Gaga Book Preview

Fashion Week rumor: Apparently Victoria Beckham is starving herself in order to lose all of her baby weight before she shows her latest collection in New York. Now that’s not a very good example to set for little Harper, is it? [The Daily Mail]

Check out designer Jeremy Scott and Sky Ferreira in this trippy, neon commercial for Adidas Originals. [Racked]

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on not wanting to use their names to sell clothes by The Row:”We’d learnt so much about building brands and talking to a specific customer. We did it with our faces at the beginning, and we knew we didn’t want to do that any more. It’s far more fun this way.” [Telegraph]

Michael Kors shares his first (semi-mortifying) memory of meeting Anna Wintour. Spoiler alert: she liked him! [Vogue UK]

As you may or may not know, Kim Kardashian got married this weekend wearing Vera Wang. Here are the very first pics of the dress! Well, of some of the dress. [Fashionista]

139819 1314025473 Victoria Beckhams Fashion Week Diet, Lady Gaga Book Preview

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BeautyHigh:Good morning everyone – just want to start your week right with some Ryan Gosling 🙂http://t.co/Y9quMtB Seriously, this is just getting unfair.

RT @wmag All you shoe freaks, take notice:@WmagKarla picks fall’s must-have to-die-for footwear:http://t.co/TVP7MKF Ah, shoe porn at its finest!

RT @Modelinia Talk about powerful! Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady beat out JayZ and Beyonce as Forbes Highest Paid Couple! —http://t.co/ZdM5mwf If there was a “Best Looking” competition they should certainly win that, too.

