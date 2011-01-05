Victoria Beckham’s Stylist On The Poshest Of Them All

As a stylist, Sally Lyndley has worked with just about all the biggest names in the business, styling shoots for Vogue, and consulting for celebrities and brands like Victoria Beckham and Costello Tagliapietra. Recently, writer Lauren Sherman of The Inside Source caught up with the fashion superstar, who shared whats on her shopping list for the new year.

Lyndley, who has minimalist tendencies in an effort to be more eco-conscious, says that shes determined to stay away from anything that is trendy, that she wouldnt want to have for the rest of her life. Super disposable or fast fashion purchases are out which she also says helps her justify the cost of some of the pricier items on her current wish list, which include Alexis Bittar rings, vintage Alaia knit dresses, Louis Vuitton hair baubles and Bakelite bangles.

Her love of design also extends to her home as well, and recently shes been collection gorgeous vintage wardrobe trunks and steamer trunks for a research project that shes planning to keep post-project to decorate her living room. And for the walls of her office, which she slicked with chalkboard paint, shes on the hunt for superior chalk to use on them that doesnt break or squeak when you write with it.

For more of Lyndleys shopping tricks and picks, check out The Inside Source.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Lauren Sherman authored this article in its original form.