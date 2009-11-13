Victoria Beckham’s Style Dream Client: Emma Watson

Maybe it’s her British patriotism kicking in high gear, but of all the starlets that Victoria Beckham would like to see don her eponymous fashion line, 19-year-old Emma Watson gets Posh’s stamp of approval. Although Victoria’s structured dresses and fitted denim have no trouble finding themselves on celebrities (Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez are fans), Beckham told British Harper’s Bazaar that she would love to dress the Harry Potter star in particular, who she described as “so sweet, so true to herself.”

Victoria Beckham’s line would certainly befit Watson’s style sensibility: simple, ladylike, sophisticated, and classic. We would especially love to see the Burberry model in Beckham’s Alavoine dress, a black and gold mini with ¾ sleeves. Cute, right?

Posh also listed Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Bosworth as stars whose style she admires, but probably no one’s style is as important to her at the moment than Madonna‘s, who wore Victoria Beckham’s black cotton and elastane dress in a W photo shoot earlier this year (you know, the one where she met her “close friend” Jesus Luz).