Victoria Beckham’s Son Wants To Name The Baby The Best Name

Have you finished dying over how cute that picture is yet? If so, Vogue UK, who apparently likes US latenight TV, is reporting a way cute story that David Beckham relayed about his son Romeo and his ideas for the new baby sis’ name.

“When we got told it was a boy, my middle son Romeo said, ‘How aboutJustin Bieber as a name? Justin Bieber Beckham?'” Becks told Jimmy Kimmel, continuing “So now we know it’s a girl, he said, ‘Well, how about Justine Bieber Beckham?'” I mean.

And just as you would have imagined, a girl who loves fashion and goes by the nickname Posh, who has three sons already, was kind of hoping for a girl. Her hot soccer player husband said, “We’ve got three beautiful boys and we’re ecstatic to have another one on the way but when we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, ‘oh, it’s a boy’ and we were like ‘great’ but Victoria was like, ‘Ahh, another penis in the house.” Alas, VB is with baby girl, and already apparently has the cutest kids ever.