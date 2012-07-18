Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Takes Her First Public Steps in a Department Store

What can we say? We’re major suckers for celebrity baby news, especially when that celebrity baby news involves the only daughter of one of our all-time favorite fashionistas. We’ll admit we’ve been following all the news about Harper Seven — the daughter of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham — since it was first announced that the duo were expecting.

We’ve enjoyed watching Harper grow — especially since she’s been growing up in Chloe tights — and watched her turn one merely a week ago. She’s growing up even faster than we’d expect, and now it turns out she’s walking! Best of all, the first visual proof of baby Harper’s first steps was taken in — of course — a department store.

Victoria was in Dublin for a promotional event, and Caroline Kennedy, who handles PR for the store, tweeted this photo out of she and Harper walking together at the Brown Thomas department store. Our guess is that this wasn’t Harper’s first time getting up on her feet, but it’s certainly the first time we’ve seen it. How appropriate that Posh Spice’s daughter took her first public steps towards a designer clothes-filled emporium? Sigh. Like mother, like daughter!