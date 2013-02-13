All The Looks: Victoria Beckham’s Corporate-Chic Fall 2013 Collection

For an in-the-closet fashion girl stuck in a conventional corporate 9-to-5 job, Victoria Beckham’s latest collection might just be a dream come true.

For Fall 2013, Beckham created a work-ready wardrobe that still managed to align with her sharply-elegant trademark aesthetic. Even though the tailored turtleneck-blouse combos and smart pencil skirts were a departure from Beckham’s usual overtly sexy creations, this detour into conservative territory definitely can’t be categorized as frumpy. The silhouettes were still fitted, and skin peeked out between subtle slits in fabric, adding hits of Beckham’s signature uptown sex appeal.

Click through the slideshow above for all the looks from Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2013 collection.

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!