Victoria Beckham’s Clothing Line Rumored to Be Bringing on Blake Lively

Victoria Beckham is reportedly unhappy with the fact that she is not only the designer but the face of the advertising campaign for her line, Victoria Beckham. To change things up a bit she may be bringing on Blake Lively as the face of her Spring 2010 advertising campaign. We’re perfectly content with Beckham’s lead role in her lines campaign. We especially loved watching her swing back and forth on a perfectly posh porch for her Fall 2009 collection.

The two do have a few things in common; the fact that they both got their start at fame from being a “girl,” and then translated that power into becoming fashion icons with original hairstyles. Should Blake bend it like Beckham come spring, or should Victoria stay the sole visual and the visionary behind her label?