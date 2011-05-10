Victoria Beckham’s Baby Shower is As Pink & Rad As Expected

I was under the impression that proper etiquette told that one should only have a baby shower in honor of their first baby. Victoria Beckham was so not having that though. This is her first girl, after all, so I’ll let me Emily Post tendencies slide, even though my invite obviously got lost in the mail, ahem.

But, some stuff went down. A “source” told People, “All she wanted was anything pink. She’s so excited to finally have a girl.” Way to really crack open that case, “source.”

Also, Nicole Richie and Selma Blair were there, and Eva Longoria and Ken Paves co-hosted the afternoon affair held at private rooftop Butterfly Bar atop West Hollywood’s Hotel Le Petit Ermitage. And there was a princess cake and games! How gauche. Just kidding!

One theme game included making a dress out of toilet paper, which I thought was a bridal shower thing, but apparently, what do I know.

A store in LA also provided People with Posh’s registry. The gifts included: a pink Quinny Buzz Special Edition stroller, a mamaRoo baby swing, a pink Hoppop Bath tub, a pink Little Giraffe Luxe Blanket, a Timi and Leslie diaper bag and a 5 ft. custom-made giraffe by Melissa and Doug. Good thing there was nothing unseemly on there.

Maybe baby Beckham will hang out with Baby Zoe! I can almost already see the TMZ video in 16 years.

[People]