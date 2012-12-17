Victoria Beckham’s 10-Year-Old Son Romeo Lands Burberry Campaign

We’re used to It models like Cara Delevingne and Edie Campbell fronting Burberry’s advertisements, but it seems the brand has tapped a very unlikely face for its Spring/Summer 2013 global campaign: Victoria and David Beckham‘s 10-year-old son Romeo.

According to a news release sent out by the brand today, Romeo was shot by legendary fashion photographer Mario Testino while wearing one of the British label’s iconic trenches and wielding its trademark plaid umbrella. This is Romeo’s first time in the spotlight (despite the hoards of paparazzi pictures of him and his family traipsing around the globe) and, from the looks of it, he clearly enjoyed it.

Initially, we were a bit thrown by Burberry’s choice to cast the mini Beckham in a major campaign, but the brand does have a long-standing tradition of showcasing emerging British talent, so it make sense—and means we could be seeing more from Romeo in the future.

Watch the full campaign below and let us know your thoughts!