Victoria Beckham ‘Would Love’ to Design Brooklyn’s Fiancée’s Wedding Dress 

Staying in the family. Victoria Beckham wants to design Brooklyn’s fiancé Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress, according to a source for HollywoodLife. Brooklyn—the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham—announced his engagement to the Bates Motel alum on Saturday, July 11, with a photo of the couple after he popped the question.

The picture featured Brooklyn in a blue suit as he looked lovingly into the eyes of his fiancée, who wore a yellow dress and held his face in her hands. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx,” Brooklyn captioned the photo.

Nicola commented, “i’m so lucky to call you mine.”

Though it’s a whiles away until the couple walks down the aisle, a source told HollywoodLife that Brooklyn’s mom Victoria is already thinking about what her future daughter-in-law will wear on the big day. “They’re not planning anything quite yet but of course Victoria would love to help with the designing of the dress or anything at all Nicola may need,” the insider said. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone. She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Victoria is already planning her son’s nuptials. In her own Instagram post, the Spice Girl congratulated her eldest child on his milestone. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕,” she wrote.

Along with Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham share three other kids: sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9. A source told HollywoodLife at the time of Brooklyn’s engagement that the Beckhams couldn’t be more excited for their son’s wedding day.

“Victoria and David are very happy for Brooklyn,” the insider said. “They support all of their children no matter what and see how happy he is. They aren’t ones to care about anything other than their children’s happiness.”

The source continued, “They are a very, very tight knit and supportive family. Victoria’s most proudest achievement in life are her children and she’s a huge part of all of their lives and you can almost bet she’ll be very hands on when it comes to wedding planning. She’s got a very creative and detail oriented personality and mind and is truly excited to have another daughter.”

As for David, the father of four and professional soccer player also congratulated Brooklyn on his big news in his own Instagram post. “Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham ♥️,” David wrote.