Victoria Beckham Wants To Dress Our Girly Side

We love an overachiever here at StyleCaster. I mean, the industry is just chocked full of them (hello, Karl Lagerfeld, anyone?). Well, turns out the Kaiser has some great company in one Mrs. Victoria Beckham. She has arguably the hottest hubby, a slew of stupidly cute kids, and oh say, about five zillion irons in the fire when it comes to her brands.

Victoria will be launching yet another line, named Victoria, in addition to her namesake Victoria Beckham. Not to be confused with a diffusion line, Victoria will be more of a sister line (think the Row and Elizabeth and James) providing an assortment of adorable dresses already seen on the likes of Michelle Williams and Katy Perry no big deal. Check out the teaser video below courtesy of Grazia Daily. We can’t wait to scoop these babies up!