Victoria Beckham Tweets Baby Pics, Gisele’s i-D Cover

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Is the end of the world imminent? Ru Paul told Cathy Horyn, “Obviously I haven’t done drag in a couple of months now. My eyebrows have grown back in… If I never did it again I’m fine with that.” [NYT]

Gisele covers i-D and looks gorgeous doing so. [FGR]

Saks Fifth Avenue is jumping on the flash sale bandwagon. The storied department store’s version launches tomorrow. [Styleite]

Frida Giannini of Gucci prefers people to dress without the help of stylists. [Fashionologie]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @brianstelter To be announced today: @BravoAndy is writing his first book. It’s about growing up w/ a love for pop culture; to be published by Henry Holt. I’d read it!

RT @formichetti Andre j by nick knight @showstudio fb.me/UQ66wov7 This is real weird, but there’s no way you can look away.

RT @victoriabeckham I took this beautiful picture and wanted to share it with you, baby Harper cuddling Daddy! x VB https://imageshack.com/gza0n10j I mean, too much beautiful in one photo.

RT @BlackFrame Autumn de Wilde shoots Rodarte for @openingceremony Fall 2011, exclusive preview: Facebook.com/OfficialRodarte Very exciting!