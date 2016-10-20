So, Victoria Beckham Is Now Making Clothes You Can Actually Afford

Target has featured some illustrious designers in their affordable collections—Missoni, Marimekko, Phillip Lim. And this morning, they announced in the wee hours quite a coup: none other than Victoria Beckham shall be joining that glitzy cast of characters come spring. And there will be everything from womenswear to childresnwear, including more than 200 items. Damn.

Beckham already has a more affordable line—Victoria, Victoria Beckham—and this new collection will reflect that vibe, according to Target, with “easy-to-wear dresses, rompers and playful tops and bottoms for women, and corresponding styles for girls, toddler and baby.” We’re envisioning … mommy and me pencil skirts?

“For a while now, I have been thinking how great it would be to work on clothes for a customer that either doesn’t want to pay or can’t pay designer prices,” Beckham told Target. “I loved the idea of opening the brand up to a wider audience and being able to share my vision with a broader customer base. So when Target—a company based on accessibility and inclusiveness—proposed a collaboration which combined all of these things, it was an easy decision to make.”

The new clothes will be available April 9 through April 30 of next year, and will range from $6 to $70, with most pieces under $40, in sizes XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddlers, and babies. Keep an eye out for first looks at the collab—for now, you’ll just have to imagine V.B.’s smart tailoring choices coming to life on the racks of Target.