Victoria Beckham Just Chopped Her Hair into a Super-Duper Short Bob

Victoria Beckham just spiced up her life (and ours) with an insanely short bob. Though the 43-year-old has been somewhat of a hair chameleon over her 20-plus years in the biz—with sharp blonde side-swept bangs, long honey brown locks, and a Kate Gosselin-esque bob in her hair repertoire—she’s sort of been MIA from the hair change game for quite some time. Until now: Enter her new super-duper short bob. Beckham’s back and her hair’s got all our attention.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Beckhams, you might not have noticed the mom-of-four’s new haircut. It’s only a couple inches shorter than her former wavy shoulder-length bob, but if you’ve ever cut your hair, you know that in hair years, a couple inches can mean everything. The former Spice Girls member debuted her new cut on her Instagram story on Friday.

In the picture, Beckham looks super, dare we say it, posh as serves major face to the camera while an anonymous pair of hands works on her new hairdo: a choppy chin-length bob. “Kisses x VB,” she captioned the shot with the haircut emoji to confirm that, indeed, she cut her hair.

The fashion designer showed off her do a second time on Instagram with an adorable shot of her cuddling her 6-year-old daughter, Harper. In the pic, Beckham’s eyes are closed (maybe bae David Beckham caught her sleeping?) as she holds Harper close to her chest. “After a long day shooting u can’t beat afternoon cuddles,” she captioned the shot. (If only our hair looked that good while lazily lounging in bed after a long day.)

While Beckham’s super-short bob wasn’t a huge departure from her former haircut, we’re still loving it all the same. Plus, maybe this is just a tease for a larger hair change down the line. We’re ready, Victoria.