Victoria Beckham: Style Star to Add Shoes to Her Line

Our favorite Spice Girl-turned-style icon is putting her best foot forward. Victoria Beckham will be designing her own line of shoes and handbags to pair with her ready-to-wear collection Victoria Beckham. After finishing up her third collection, we can confidently say that we’re impressed by Beckham’s impeccable eye for fit and quality. Her designs are modern yet at the same time are classic and timeless. A-line silhouettes and smart color choices make her collection stand out amongst the dozens of celebrity-turned-designer debuts.

Just when we thought David Beckham couldn’t get anymore adorable, he goes and offers to build Vicky a huge design studio in Beckingham Palace, Herts. We’re pretty sure this couple has it all, and now we will too; decked out in Victoria Beckham‘s original designs from head to toe.