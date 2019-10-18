Victoria Beckham’s Wild Pattern Mixing Is Honestly Out of this World

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but I’m never not looking for fall outfit inspiration. Lucky for me (and for all of us, really), the celebrities have been on fire with their autumnal street style this season—and we’re only halfway through October. Among these sartorially skilled celebs is, of course, Victoria Beckham, whose fall street style outfit on Thursday in New York was absolutely impeccable. I mean, I’m used to seeing Victoria Beckham don incredible looks, but the designer really caught my attention with her recent pattern mixing skills and fall vibes. I want the entire ensemble in my closet ASAP.

Of course, if I sacrifice a hefty portion of my paycheck, this outfit really could be in my closet. Beckham is—unsurprisingly—sporting her own Fall/Winter 2019 collection from London Fashion Week. The check-patterned midi skirt and blazer pairs so nicely with the designer’s bright red top. And the addition of over-the-knee leopard print boots is just the cherry on top of it all. This is pattern mixing at its absolute finest, and I’m obsessed.

You know, it might be my new life’s goal to create a clothing line I want to wear out and about all the time. Imagine coming home to a closet full of your own designs. You’d never have an outfit you didn’t really want to wear, because you’d created all the looks for yourself. Victoria Beckham, you’re a genius, and I love you.

In addition, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also point out this stellar Victoria Beckham street style look from today, October 18. The entire ensemble is straight off the designer’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway, and is—obviously—perfect for autumn. No white after Labor Day who?! Victoria Beckham is (and will continue to be) my sartorial icon.