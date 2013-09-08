Victoria Beckham Spring 2014: See All The Looks

Former Spice girl Victoria Beckham has already made a well-respected name for herself in fashion, with the launch of her eponymous line during the Spring 2009 season of New York Fashion Week. And this year, she returned to her home turf with another strong collection.

Staying true to her love of chic-meets-sporty, Beckham presented a collection of dresses, minis, and blouses in a color palette of black, white, oxblood, and fuchsia with geometric prints and crisp lines. But if Instagram is to be believed, her husband David Beckham and two-year-old daughter Harper stole the show, looking completely adorable and supportive in the front row.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the collection, plus some cute shots of the Beckham family!