Victoria Beckham’s New Reebok Collab Looks Like Posh Spice’s Dream Gym Wardrobe

If you, like me, realized that it’s now time to retire a few of your athleisure pieces, you’ll be happy to know that the new Victoria Beckham Reebok collection has come out just in time to give your workout wardrobe a much-needed refresh (Apologies in advance to your bank accounts). Victoria Beckham’s relationship with Reebok is still going strong, as this is the fourth drop since their collaboration began in 2019—and Spice Girls fans, get ready, because you might get a strong Posh vibe from a lot of these pieces like I did.

Alongside the typical assortment of workout clothes like leggings, t-shirts, and tank tops, the Victoria Beckham x Reebok collection also features turtlenecks, cutout crop tops and a convertible pencil skirt that can easily be turned into a short dress (an ode to Posh’s iconic LBD, perhaps?). This time around, Beckham focused on pieces that are just as reliable as they are stylish—perfect for those of us who are working from home and want to wear something that’s a tad more elevated than sweatpants.

“This collection is about clothes that make me feel confident, but that I don’t have to think too much about,” Beckham told Reebok. “I wanted true performance pieces for the gym that have been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to be adaptable, and to move with me for all facets of my life.”

Even if you’re not a workout fiend, many of these Reebok pieces will work for an everyday look. There are a few pieces (including a cutout crop top and a French terry cotton hoodie) that I can already see becoming my official WFH uniform.

Below you’ll see eight of our favorite styles from the new collection, so grab your wallet, put on “Wannabe” and get to shopping! Check out the entire collection on the Reebok site now.

VB Seamless Skirt

As someone who’s dress-obsessed, I’m loving how workout-friendly skirts and dresses are becoming the norm. You can channel your inner Posh while you’re doing those lunges in this chic, seamless pencil skirt that can also be pulled up to wear as a dress.

VB Dual Court II Shoes

These leather tennis-inspired sneakers have a subtle, stylish touch thanks to the contrast piping. They’re also comfortable and easy to wear, so feel free to style them with everything from jeans to a pair of VB Seamless Tights.

VB Hoodie

Sure, you can wear your boo’s old, tattered college hoodie OR you can treat yourself to this plush French terry hoodie that comes in classic black or this stunning burgundy option. The choice is yours.

VB Rapide Shoes

This classic Reebok sneaker silhouette gets a luxe makeover with this irresistible camel and red color combo. Pair them with matching leggings for a monotone look that will be sure to impress everyone in your Zoom workout class (or just your dog).

VB Neck Warmer

I’m loving the current dickey trend, and this Marino wool neck warmer is the perfect piece for a layered look during wintertime. It comes in both camel and black, so consider snagging both.

VB Bolton Sock Low Shoes

Imagine yourself in these cute red sneaks, matching red VB bra and a pair of red Seamless VB Tights. You’ll look like a fashion-forward superhero! (Even if you’re just on the couch watching Gilmore Girl reruns. Who says you had to be active in activewear?)

VB Logo Long Sleeve Crop Top

I consider this high-neck, cutout crop top to be another Posh Spice-inspired look. It’s supportive enough for an intense cardio sesh, but also cute enough to wear with a skirt. I also love the futuristic feel it gives off (the bone-white option kind of reminds me of Leeloo from The Fifth Element!)

VB Tote Bag

This versatile red bag can be worn three different ways: a backpack, a shoulder bag or as a tote. It’s great for anything, from hiking or running errands around town. Not feeling the red for some reason? It also comes in black.