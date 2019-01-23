Victoria Beckham’s Red Pants Are Brighter Than My Future

With Valentine’s Day coming up, pink and red are just about the only colors I seem to care about. It’s become hard for me not to notice when celebs step out in the colors that give a nod to the holiday—especially when what they’re wearing stands out on its own. So, when Victoria Beckham wore an outfit featuring bright red pants, I couldn’t not write about it.

Tuesday night, Beckham headed to the launch of her new Reebok collection wearing a snakeskin blouse paired with the bright red pants straight out of my Valentine’s Day dreams. The designer accessorized the look with a beautiful snakeskin clutch, proving you can match your top to your purse and still look chic as hell. To top off the ensemble, Beckham tossed over her shoulders a mohair blend tuxedo coat from her own label—which, in my opinion, is a boss move.

The bright spot of the whole gorgeous look, though, was Beckham’s pair of bright red trousers. High-waisted and hemmed to perfection—seriously, they hit about one centimeter off the floor——these pants are so smart, they might as well take my college degree. Plus, the color gives me all the Valentine’s Day vibes. Even if a V-Day-inspired look wasn’t what the designer was going for—which, let’s be real, she probably wasn’t, considering it’s still two weeks away—I fell in love with the ensemble. Maybe I can get Victoria Beckham’s red pants to be my Valentine’s date.

In all seriousness, Beckham’s outfit gave me major inspiration for a V-Day look. It can be difficult to find something that gives a nod to the holiday without looking cheesy or tacky. Victoria Beckham’s red pants are the perfect compromise. You get a little Valentine’s Day spirit and a lot of style. Don’t be surprised if you see a 5’3″ girl wandering around Los Angeles trying to rock bright red pants on February 14—it’ll just be me.