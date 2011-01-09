StyleCaster
Victoria Beckham Pregnant: 5 Looks Her Little Girl Can Steal

Kerry Pieri
It seems David knocked Victoria Beckham up again. The freakishly genetically blessed couple already has a brood of soccer players in training, so we’re really hoping number four is a little Posh Jr. who can wear little mini Victoria Beckham dresses. Also, what a shame it would be to have that incredible closet and no one to steal shit from it.

We chose five looks that her mini me would be psyched to get her hands on when she grows up. In the meantime, who’s willing to guess she’ll be rocking Gaultier Bebe in the mean time?

Not only did this mini get a Met Gala appearance, just imagine it at the prom!

This yellow mini is adorable, plus she can say my mom wore it with Karl by her side...

The BFA's gown is so elegant and classic, I want it, too.

Posh Jr. needs one by her mum, no?

This look is all about the accessories: Loubs, a perfect weekend bag, oversized sunglasses i.e. collectibles!

