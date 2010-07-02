Victoria Beckham Poshes Up Range Rover, Fashion Copyrights Are All the Rage

Victoria Beckham and a Range Rover. Photo: Mike Marsland, WireImage



TWITTER

RT @ mrbradgoreski Thanks andy! Will I see you at the beach 2day? RT @BravoAndy: Happy Canada Day to @gailsimmons and @mrbradgoreski ! Oh and Miss Anne Murray.

Even though we’re very America-oriented this weekend, we appreciate Andy Cohen’s love for our neighbors to the North.

Viktor_and_Rolf Happy http://twitpic.com/21r7kq

Hmm, cute, but we were expecting something a tad more abstract from the design duo…



RT @ StyleCasterTV Johnny Weir is coming by StyleCaster this afternoon for a video portrait and an interview on his impeccable style!

Shameless self promotion, but we love, love Johnny Weir!

RT @ DitaVonTeese Someone in Paris loves UNO too!!!! http://twitpic.com/21rm7n

Like the pizzeria? Dita we thought you were classier than mass market Chicago-syle deep dish. How do you maintain that 22-inch waist?



SITES WE LOVE

We warned you it might happen, and now it seems it has. Naomi Campbell must be bored of standard city courts, the model will now have to testify at a war trial. Scary. (Vogue UK)

Posh automobiles? Looks like it. Victoria Beckham was named creative design director at Range Rover. We’re guessing safety won’t be Beckham’s first priority… (Papermag)

Those Fashionista girls are not joking about their copyright issues. Apparently Lucky Brand took a page directly from Clines Spring runway and ripped off the beloved-by-the-fashion-flock clogs.

FACEBOOK

Fakes Are Never In Fashion CNBC’S CRIME INC: COUNTERFEIT GOODS WILL PREMIERE JULY 14TH – A little advance notice for this upcoming feature on the fake trade.

Ooh, sounds serious, we love a good fashion expos.

