Victoria Beckham Finally Explains Why She Doesn’t Smile

It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile in public. Like, ever. In fact, if you see a photo of the former Spice Girl and fashion designer, she’s inevitably in sky-high heels with a slight scowl on her face.

In its video series “73 Questions,”Vogue addressed the whole no-smiling-in-public thing and asked VB what’s it really about.

[Editor’s note: We’ve met Beckham on more than a few occasions and she’s actually super lovely and hilarious, so as far as we’re concerned her public persona of not smiling is pretty far from what she’s actually like].

Her answer: “I’m smiling on the inside, I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.” So there you have it: While Kim Kardashian doesn’t laugh because it causes wrinkles, Beckham doesn’t smile apparently because she thinks it’s the fashionable thing to do. Case closed.

Watch Beckham answer why she doesn’t smile as well as respond to questions like what time she wakes up, what her secret talent is, and the movie that made her cry the most in the video below.