Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ Brooklyn’s New Wife After Their ‘Horrendous’ Wedding Drama—’They Don’t Talk’

Family feud. Victoria Beckham and Nicole Peltz‘s relationship is the mother-daughter-in-law bond they expected. Nicola—an actress and the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz—is the wife of Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. The couple married in April 2022 after three years of dating.

However, a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding wasn’t the happy family event the Beckhams had hoped for—at least for his mother, Victoria, who has had a contentious relationship with her daughter-in-law even before Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the insider said of Victoria and Nicola’s relationship. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

According to Page Six’s source, Victoria and Nicola’s drama started after Nicola decided that she didn’t want her mother-in-law to be involved in “any part of the [wedding] planning.” The insider continued, “She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that the “non-stop petty drama” between Victoria and Nicola has also affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents only became worse after he posted a cover of Nicola on Tatler magazine, which featured the headline: “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

As for why Victoria and Nicola’s drama started in the first place, Page Six’s sources suspect that Nicola is “jealous” of her mother-in-law and is upset at the attention Victoria receives, especially at her wedding. A source told The Daily Mail in July 2022 that guests found it odd that David and Victoria weren’t seated at the top table with Brooklyn and Nicola, as is the British custom. “The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches,” the insider said. Nicola also didn’t wear a single item from Victoria’s fashion brand, despite her wedding spanning three days and including multiple outfits, which also led to feud rumors between the two.

In her interview with Tatler in June 2022, Nicola opened up about how Brooklyn—who dabbled in fashion like his mother before starting his own Facebook Watch food show, Cookin’ with Brooklyn—felt “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.” She continued, “You can tell that when Brooklyn’s in the kitchen he’s in heaven. Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, ‘This is what you love.’ ”

She continued, “Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and it’s really sweet, I watch him call my dad and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”