Victoria Beckham Names A Bag After Her Baby Girl

Is it weird to honor your daughter after something you tote around all day, carry your tupperware in and then drop on the floor of the subway when space is at a premium and your lap is being taken up by the overweight guy hovering above you?

While we know many people who have an obsessive love affair with their designer bags, we never pegged Victoria Beckham as one of them. After all, this is a woman who lives and dies by her heels and has gone as far as wearing six-inch stilettos to her son’s soccer games.

Perhaps inspired by the daily necessity of a diaper bag, Posh has taken it a step further and christened one of her new luxe purses in honor of her (almost one-year-old) daughter, Harper Beckham.

“Meet Harper! X vb” she tweeted prior to her show today. The tweet consisted of an image of three suede totes with front pockets, flap and a large easy-to-carry handle. Obviously just as posh as the designer herself, we’re betting a little thing like a 1K or higher price tag isn’t going to stop Victoria’s legions of fans from scooping them up once they become available.