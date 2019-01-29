Victoria Beckham’s Reaction to Meghan Markle Wearing Her Dress Is Everything

They go way back. Victoria Beckham responded to Meghan Markle wearing her dress, and it was adorable! On Christmas morning 2018, Markle wore a dress and coat from Beckham’s fashion line, and her whole outfit was chic-approved by Beckham herself yesterday morning on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The British fashion designer, who attended Prince Harry’s and Markle’s spring nuptials on May 19 last year, told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest what it was like seeing Markle in her dress.

“I mean she looked so beautiful, it was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning,” Beckham shared. “You know, I think she’s such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman—so it was a huge honor!”

Here Markle is arm-in-arm with hubby, Prince Harry.

Could Beckham have asked for a better Christmas present?

When Markle stepped out for the royal family’s annual walk-to-church services in the English countryside, she was nearly dressed head-to-toe in Beckham’s fashionable clothes. The Duchess of Sussex—who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring 2019—sported Beckham’s deep navy Wool-Blend Midi Ress and a Victoria Beckham coat. She also carried a black leather powder box by the fashion designer.

Back in 2017, Glamour magazine interviewed the former Suits actress about style and how the clothes on the show have informed what she wears. “The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well,” Markle said.

She added, “Now what I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

Funnily enough, Markle didn’t think she had the right shape to rock one of Beckham’s looks. Guess she was wrong! She looked absolutely stunning on Christmas morning. A holiday treat for all of us!

Here are some shots of Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham at the Royal Wedding in May 2018. The couple looked as fashionable as ever when they arrived to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love.

You look good in navy, too, Victoria!