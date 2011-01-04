Victoria Beckham Loses The Fierce On The Cover of Vogue

Vogue UK February Cover Photo: Alasdair McLellan

There are certain girls who always get the same editorial treatment, and for a girl with the well-earned moniker Posh, we usually see her in a perfect trench coat and six inch heels walking two large dogs down well, a posh street. It’s rather refreshing to see Victoria Beckham so sweet on the February cover of Vogue UK. Minimal makeup, hair not unlike a soccer mom (you know what I mean), the football wife looks just lovely more subdued.

The designer continues that realism in the mag, telling a rather charming story of Becks in the morning, “The other morning I looked across at David just after he’d woken up and thought you look really crap. THANK GOD, because this is a man who always looked so perfect.” I’m sure we can all empathize with the emotion of sharing a bed with a perfect being.



Photo: Alasdair McLellan, Vogue UK