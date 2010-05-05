Victoria Beckham For LG Fashion Touch Cell Phones Part Deux

Is Posh turning over a new techie leaf? Victoria Beckham, the famous former Spice Girl turned media fodder turned respected designer, is no stranger to a bit of reinvention and now she’s teaming up with young fashion designer Yotam Solomon for a design project.

But the collaboration isn’t your usual limited edition shoe or bag. Instead, Beckham is going the tech route part deux and once again lending her famous mug for LG Fashion Touch collection of cell phones the first time around she teamed with actress Eva Longoria-Parker (see below).

But on the second go, it’s not just pretty faces amping for the brand. Solomon is putting in some legwork and designing for the a version of the LG Lotus Elite which will debut on May 24. Along with the new handsets, you can catch the peculiar fashion duo via an MTV vignette directed by documentarist Doug Reeve (check it out above).

Suffice it to say Solomon was all compliments when it came to his famous on-screen partner. It means a lot to have a brand and icon recognize my style and aesthetics as a fashion designer, said Solomon, a graduate of FIDM/The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

I was extremely excited when I heard that Id be working with the Victoria Beckham as I love her character and sense of style, the Israeli native added. She is truly an icon and has a great sense of humor as well.

