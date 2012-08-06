Victoria Beckham to Launch Eyewear Collection for Spring/Summer 2013

Former Spice Girl and fashion entrepreneur Victoria Beckham has announced the launch of the Victoria Beckham Optical collection that will be available for the Spring/Summer 2013 season.

The optical collection builds on the success of Beckham’s other accessories ranges — especially her handbags and the sunglasses line she debuted in 2009 — sharing the same exquisite detailing that has been integral to our approach to fashion overall.

The new eyewear line will consist of six different styles — handcrafted in Italy in collaboration with storied eyewear label Cutler and Gross — each available in three colors, and incorporate Beckham’s signature aesthetic of streamlined elegance and quality craftsmanship. According to a press release, the translucent sepia shades are inspired by the cellulose material used on film strips in the ’50s, and the glasses feature details such as horn with pearl oyster lining. A diamond faceted “V” graces the tip of each frame.

The collection will arrive in stores from January 2013, but don’t expect these bad boys to be affordable: Prices for the glasses range from $410-530.