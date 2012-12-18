Victoria Beckham To Launch E-Commerce Site In Spring 2013

It’s a big week for fashion in the Beckham household. Yesterday, we learned that 10-year-old Romeo Beckham is making his modeling debut, starring in an upcoming Burberry ad campaign. Today, we found out that Victoria Beckham will be launching an e-commerce platform set go live in Spring 2013.

According to news release we got today, consumers will be able to click-and-buy a selection of the label’s key Spring 2013 pieces, including accessories, eyewear, denim and Beckham’s newest endeavor, a contemporary line called Victoria, Victoria Beckham. What’s more, shoppers will have the opportunity to share selections via choice social media platforms through the online boutique.

Launched in September 2008, the former Spice Girl made a splash with her namesake fashion line that echoed her own well-known affinity for chic, sophisticated, and totally body-conscious silhouettes. Unlike some other celebrity fashion lines, Beckham’s been lauded for her designs since the collection’s inception, scoring accolades like “Best Designer Brand” at the British Fashion Awards and “Accessories Designer of the Year” at the UK Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

