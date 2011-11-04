Victoria Beckham to Launch Children’s Line

Handsome soccer player husband? Check. Adorable sons? Check. Successful clothing and accessories line? Check. Victoria Beckham seems to have it all, but don’t worry, she’s not done quite yet. The Spice Girl and mom to newborn Harper Seven Beckham has been keeping busy sketching children’s clothing designs during her maternity break.

The singer-turned-designer has already gained attention from her high-end line of dresses — celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes, to name a few — and recently she has designed a line of jeans and sunglasses. So obviously Beckham will be launching a children’s line, which will probably gain a fast following; we’re sure Suri Cruise will get an exclusive preview of the collection before it launches.

According to Showbiz Spy, Beckham has been asking hubby David Beckham for ideas and input concerning the line and he’s really excited about the launch.

So what can we expect from this collection? Probably the most expensive mini-sized dresses and the world’s best made jeans. Whether or not Beckham will impress the masses (or the select few who will be able to afford the line) is still up in the air, but if her children get to model for the campaign, we don’t think there will be too many complaints.

Can you say “best genes ever” three times fast?