Victoria Beckham + Land Rover Create A Very ‘Posh’ Car Commercial

Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham is at it again on the design front, this time teaming up with top-notch car manufacturer Land Rover. Mrs. Beckham was asked to be the guest creative director for their new, super-sleek Range Rover Evoque model.

From the looks of the commercial, the car itself is just as sharp and sexy as any head-to-toe Victoria Beckham ensemble. Which is why it was a smart move on Vicky’s part to be shot in the film and the accompanying campaign shots only wearing gorge garments from her namesake label.

To up the über-cool factor on this interesting collaboration, Victoria Beckham decided to collaborate with photographer, director and fashion film genius Nick Knight to see her stylish vision come to life for the campaign (remember that sexy fashion short Karlie Kloss was just in? Yup, that was all Nick’s doing).

We can’t wait to check out the full campaign when it hits the pages of our favorite mag rags, sitting up on those big billboards along the highway and plastered like whoa all over the Internet.

