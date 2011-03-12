Victoria Beckham Is Having A Baby Girl!

Fashion designer and style icon Victoria Beckham is finally going to have a shopping partner and heiress to her collection of Louboutins and Birkin bags! According to People, her husband David announced at a Los Angeles Galaxy luncheon yesterday that the couple’s baby, due in July, is indeed a girl.

Not only is the child going to hit the genetic jackpot, she’s also going to be the lifelong envy of her friendsshe gets to raid one of the world’s most amazing closets, will surely get many a front-row seat at Fashion Week and will have first dibs on mom’s line of handbags (the ones that sold out in minutes on Net-A-Porter). Do you think Victoria will expand her critically-acclaimed RTW collection to include children’s wear? I’m also curious to know where the proud parents are going to find room to tattoo another kid’s name/likeness on themselves. Only time will tell.

Congratulations, Beckham family!

Photo: Christopher Peterson, Getty Images