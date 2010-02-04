Victoria Beckham Interview: Giles Deacon Gets the Dirt

The February issue of LOVE magazine (on newsstands Monday) is chock full of goodies just in time for Valentine’s Day. Besides the eight mouth-watering covers — each featuring a different naked supermodel — the editors at LOVE have gifted their readers with a dishy interview between award-winning British designer Giles Deacon and fellow Brit, Spice Girl-turned-fashion star (not to mention David’s wife!) Victoria Beckham.

In the issue, dubbed “Fashion Icons,” Beckham tells Deacon how grateful she is to freely talk fashion with a fellow clotheshorse, lamenting that, surprisingly, the always impeccably-dressed David eventually changes the subject, saying things like, “Stop it, I dont want to talk about clothes anymore! I want to talk about motorbikes and tattoos.” Deacon, who most recently won the French ANDAM Fashion Award’s Grand Prix, was only too happy to gab, showering Beckham with generous compliments along the way.

While relatively new to the business side of fashion (her burgeoning dress collection is only in its fourth season), Beckham knows where her strengths lie as she admits to Deacon, “I think that Tom Ford is doing an incredible jobbut its not like I cant wait to do a mens line. I love women. Im a real girls girl, she said, adding that, upon reading reviews of her collection, she experienced an out-of-body experience.”

Being a “real girl’s girl” certainly helps when it comes to the success of her line — she’s able to test-drive her own collection by wearing every single piece. Wondering if men do the same, Beckham asked Deacon, “Do you not try your dresses on, then? I dont know how men do it. Im sure you must do it secretly.

Guess we’ll have to wait ’til Monday to see how Deacon answered.

