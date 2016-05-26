Victoria Beckham Made an Unfortunate Secret Hip-Hop Album in 2003—and Now You Can Hear It

Good morning! It’s such a good morning. Like, a really good morning. Because this is a morning where you can wake up and listen to Victoria Beckham’s 2003 hip-hop demo, Come Together. It’s an album the singer made with Roc-A-Fella’s Damon Dash midway through her transition from Posh Spice to fashion mogul, a time capsule really filled with sounds that could only come out of the early ’00s.

Considering the album had to be leaked by the Mirror after being sold on eBay, we’re going to speculate that this is not Becks proudest moment. But forget that. Anything that includes collaborations with Ol’ Dirty Bastard and M.O.P as well as a song called “Dat Simple” deserves #respect. Listen to all 15 tracks below.