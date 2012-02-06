Victoria Beckham Gets Goofy For i-D Magazine

Victoria Beckham, the queen of all things pretty and posh, is on the latest cover of i-D — and it’s probably the most playful look we’ve ever seen from her.

Dressed in a black ‘fit taken entirely from her own collection, our favorite former Spice Girl surprisingly gets a little goofy for the camera. Rocking a fashionable black hat reminiscent of a chic chauffeur, she demurely sips from a straw in a coffee mug. All the while, she is giving the camera some serious face.

Definitely not the typical icy, edgy, cool look we’re used to seeing Victoria sporting. But still incredibly hot to say the least.

What do you think of Victoria’s latest cover?