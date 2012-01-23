StyleCaster
Victoria Beckham Gets Glam For Numéro Tokyo

Oh, that Victoria Beckham! Is there anything this woman is not good at?!

Just six months after giving birth to that adorable baby-fashionista Harper Seven, Victoria is featured on the of Numro Tokyo looking totally fab in a teal trench.

This is Mama Becks’ first cover shoot in quite awhile and she totally rocked it! Looking super fierce, edgy and oh-so posh you’d never be able to tell that she pushed out one cute kid — let alone three of them!

Check out Victoria’s March cover in Numro Tokyo above, appropriately subtitled “Super Lady.” Isn’t she absolutely stunning?

