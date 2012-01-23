Victoria Beckham Gets Glam For Numéro Tokyo

Oh, that Victoria Beckham! Is there anything this woman is not good at?!

Just six months after giving birth to that adorable baby-fashionista Harper Seven, Victoria is featured on the of Numro Tokyo looking totally fab in a teal trench.

This is Mama Becks’ first cover shoot in quite awhile and she totally rocked it! Looking super fierce, edgy and oh-so posh you’d never be able to tell that she pushed out one cute kid — let alone three of them!

Check out Victoria’s March cover in Numro Tokyo above, appropriately subtitled “Super Lady.” Isn’t she absolutely stunning?