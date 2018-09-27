StyleCaster
Share

Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Evolution from Spice Girl to Style Icon

What's hot
StyleCaster

Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Evolution from Spice Girl to Style Icon

by
Victoria Beckham
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Victoria Beckham has been synonymous with fashion for more than a decade. But that wasn’t always the case. The multihyphenate was first known as a Spice Girl—Posh Spice, specifically—before she started designing her own fashion line and became one of the most stylish and influential celebrities to walk the earth.

MORE: Victoria Beckham’s 10 Most Life-Changing Beauty Hacks

Like her career, Beckham’s fashion has definitely evolved over the years. Once known for her short, skintight dresses while in the Spice Girls, Beckham is now known for her classic silhouettes, clean lines and the clothes that are walking down her runways, rather than being worn on her body. Ahead, take a look at Beckham’s fashion evolution from a Spice Girl to a style trendsetter.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
Victoria Beckham, February 1997
February 1997

Performing at the 1997 Brit Awards with the Spice Girls in London.

 

Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, February 1997
February 1997

Winning the Best Video and Best Single categories with the Spice Girls at the 1997 Brit Awards in London.

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Spice Girls, February 1998
February 1998

Attending the 1998 Brit Awards with the Spice Girls in London.

Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images.
Victoria and David Beckham, June 1999
June 1999

Attending the Versace Club Gala Party in London.

Photo: Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images.
Victoria and David Beckham, September 1999
September 1999

Attending the launch of Jade Jagger's jewelry range in London.

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
Spice Girls, October 2000
October 2000

Attending the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: George De Sota/Newsmakers.
Victoria Beckham, January 2001
January 2001

Attending the 2nd Annual NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.

Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage.
Victoria Beckham, April 2003
April 2003

Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Goddess at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

 

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty images.
Victoria Beckham, December 2003
December 2003

Attending the launch of Rocawear at Selfridges in London.

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2005
May 2005

Arriving at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Estoril, Portugal.

Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images for Laureus.
Victoria Beckham, June 2004
June 2004

Attending English National Ballet's performance of Swan Lake in London.

Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, October 2005
October 2005

Attending the Swarovski Fashion Rocks for the Prince's Trust event in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Photo: Dave Benett/The Prince's Trust via Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2006
May 2006

Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, November 2006
November 2006

Attending the 58th annual Bambi Awards in Stuttgart, Germany.

Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, February 2007
February 2007

Attending a screening of 'Withnail & I' in London.

Photo: Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, June 2007
June 2007

Arriving at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, September 2007
September 2007

Attending the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, November 2007
December 2007

Performing with the Spice Girls at the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, December 2007
December 2007

Rehearsing for the "Return of the Spice Girls World Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Photo: MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, June 2008
June 2008

Attending the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.
Victoria Beckham, February 2009
February 2009

Arriving at the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Award Viewing Party in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2009
May 2009

Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion in New York City.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, September 2009
September 2009

Attending the Bergdorf Goodman celebration of Fashion's Night Out in New York City.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman.
Victoria Beckham, September 2009
September 2009

Attending a  dinner hosted by British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, in honor of 25 years of London Fashion Week in London.

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2010
May 2010

Attending the Parker Night of Fashion & Technology in West Hollywood, California.

Photo: Toby Canham/Getty Images.
David and Victoria Beckham, April 2011
April 2011

Attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London.

Photo: Danny Martindale/FilmMagic.
Victoria Beckham, September 2011
September 2011

Seen in New York City.

Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, August 2012
August 2012

Performing with the Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, February 2013
February 2013

Seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Photo: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2014
May 2014

Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Charles James: Beyond Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Karwai Tang/FilmMagic.
Victoria Beckham, November 2015
November 2015

Attending the 2015 British Fashion Awards in London.

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, May 2016
May 2016

Attending the Cafe Society premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, September 2016
September 2016

Walking the runway at the Victoria Beckham: Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer Ready 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, September 2016
September 2016

Attending a Green Carpet Challenge BAFTA Night during London Fashion Week in London.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Victoria Beckham, March 2017
March 2017

Seen at LAX in Los Angeles.

Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Victoria Beckham, August 2017
August 2017

Seen in Chelsea in New York City.

Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images.
Victoria Beckham, September 2017
September 2017

Walking the runway for the Victoria Beckham: Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, January 2018
January 2018

Attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 – 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Victoria and David Beckham, May 2018
May 2018

Arriving for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, England.

 

Photo: Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham, July 2018
July 2018

Seen in Paris.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Must-Have Wardrobe Items in Pantone's Trending Fall Hues

Must-Have Wardrobe Items in Pantone's Trending Fall Hues
  • Victoria Beckham, February 1997
  • Victoria Beckham, February 1997
  • Spice Girls, February 1998
  • Victoria and David Beckham, June 1999
  • Victoria and David Beckham, September 1999
  • Spice Girls, October 2000
  • Victoria Beckham, January 2001
  • Victoria Beckham, April 2003
  • Victoria Beckham, December 2003
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2005
  • Victoria Beckham, June 2004
  • Victoria Beckham, October 2005
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2006
  • Victoria Beckham, November 2006
  • Victoria Beckham, February 2007
  • Victoria Beckham, June 2007
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2007
  • Victoria Beckham, November 2007
  • Victoria Beckham, December 2007
  • Victoria Beckham, June 2008
  • Victoria Beckham, February 2009
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2009
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2009
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2009
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2010
  • David and Victoria Beckham, April 2011
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2011
  • Victoria Beckham, August 2012
  • Victoria Beckham, February 2013
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2014
  • Victoria Beckham, November 2015
  • Victoria Beckham, May 2016
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2016
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2016
  • Victoria Beckham, March 2017
  • Victoria Beckham, August 2017
  • Victoria Beckham, September 2017
  • Victoria Beckham, January 2018
  • Victoria and David Beckham, May 2018
  • Victoria Beckham, July 2018
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share