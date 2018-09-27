Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Evolution from Spice Girl to Style Icon

Victoria Beckham has been synonymous with fashion for more than a decade. But that wasn’t always the case. The multihyphenate was first known as a Spice Girl—Posh Spice, specifically—before she started designing her own fashion line and became one of the most stylish and influential celebrities to walk the earth.
Like her career, Beckham’s fashion has definitely evolved over the years. Once known for her short, skintight dresses while in the Spice Girls, Beckham is now known for her classic silhouettes, clean lines and the clothes that are walking down her runways, rather than being worn on her body. Ahead, take a look at Beckham’s fashion evolution from a Spice Girl to a style trendsetter.
February 1997
Performing at the 1997 Brit Awards with the Spice Girls in London.
February 1997
Winning the Best Video and Best Single categories with the Spice Girls at the 1997 Brit Awards in London.
February 1998
Attending the 1998 Brit Awards with the Spice Girls in London.
June 1999
Attending the Versace Club Gala Party in London.
September 1999
Attending the launch of Jade Jagger's jewelry range in London.
October 2000
Attending the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City.
January 2001
Attending the 2nd Annual NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.
April 2003
Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Goddess at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
December 2003
Attending the launch of Rocawear at Selfridges in London.
May 2005
Arriving at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Estoril, Portugal.
June 2004
Attending English National Ballet's performance of Swan Lake in London.
October 2005
Attending the Swarovski Fashion Rocks for the Prince's Trust event in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
May 2006
Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
November 2006
Attending the 58th annual Bambi Awards in Stuttgart, Germany.
February 2007
Attending a screening of 'Withnail & I' in London.
June 2007
Arriving at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
September 2007
Attending the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week.
December 2007
Performing with the Spice Girls at the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood, California.
December 2007
Rehearsing for the "Return of the Spice Girls World Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
June 2008
Attending the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
February 2009
Arriving at the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Award Viewing Party in Hollywood, California.
May 2009
Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion in New York City.
September 2009
Attending the Bergdorf Goodman celebration of Fashion's Night Out in New York City.
September 2009
Attending a dinner hosted by British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, in honor of 25 years of London Fashion Week in London.
May 2010
Attending the Parker Night of Fashion & Technology in West Hollywood, California.
April 2011
Attending Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London.
September 2011
August 2012
Performing with the Spice Girls during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.
February 2013
Seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
May 2014
Attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Charles James: Beyond Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
November 2015
Attending the 2015 British Fashion Awards in London.
May 2016
Attending the Cafe Society premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
September 2016
Walking the runway at the Victoria Beckham: Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer Ready 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.
September 2016
Attending a Green Carpet Challenge BAFTA Night during London Fashion Week in London.
March 2017
Seen at LAX in Los Angeles.
August 2017
Seen in Chelsea in New York City.
September 2017
Walking the runway for the Victoria Beckham: Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.
January 2018
Attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 – 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
May 2018
Arriving for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, England.
July 2018
