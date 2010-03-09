Victoria Beckham to Dress Michelle Obama? 8 New Designers We Think She Should Wear!

Image: Huffington Post

Since entering the hallowed halls of the White House, Michelle Obama has become somewhat of a style icon— often compared to the likes of that other fashionable First Lady, Jackie O. Barack’s girl is known for skipping looks from some of the biggest names in fashion like Oscar de la Renta, Donna Karan, and Vera Wang, and instead opting for lesser known designers like Thakoon, Jason Wu, and Tracy Reese. Unlike many first ladies before her, Mrs. Obama has been known to rock affordable and accessible clothes. Case in point– the stylish mom donned a sparkly J.Crew cardigan during a 2009 visit to England (above)– a move that boosted J.Crews online traffic by an unheard of 3,000 percent. Needless to say, the lady holds some serious fashion clout.

It’s no wonder that designers, including Victoria Beckham, are dying to dress the stylish first lady. Beckham gushed, I would love to dress Mrs. Obama– absolutely, absolutely, absolutely! I just think shes incredible, and shes a very strong woman, and shes beautiful. We couldnt agree more! In addition to Victoria Beckham, weve sifted through the Fall 2010 collections to compile a list of 8 new designers wed love to see the First Lady wear.

Prabal Gurung & Altuzarra

Left: We could definitely see the First Lady donning this Prabal Gurung evening gown to a black tie state dinner. The rich burgundy hue would complement her complexion beautifully. Fans of Prabal Gurung include Demi Moore and Oprah, who graced the cover of O Magazine in one of his designs.

Right: Nude is proving to be a big trend, and we think that this dress from Altuzarra’s fall 2010 collection is the perfect way for the First Lady to embrace the neutral hue. We especially love the dramatic contrast presented by the black trench atop the nude dress. The structured tailoring in Joseph’s Altuzarra’s collection would be a perfect fit for Obama.

Halston & Vena Cava

Left: If there were ever a first lady who could pull off this look, it would certainly be Michelle Obama. She has proven that she isn’t afraid of color or taking a fashion risk. Marios Schwab, the designer behind the fall 2010 collection, said he wanted to “create something timeless for strong women.” Who better to represent a strong woman than Michelle Obama?

Right: While we know that the first lady loves her color, we are confident that she would pull off this grey and black Vena Cava number flawlessly. The loose silhouette looks incredibly comfortable– perfect for a woman who is constantly on the move. We especially love the fresh all-over print of the dress.

Kimberly Ovitz & Keith Lissner

Left: Every first lady needs a good two-piece ensemble, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This one from Kimberly Ovitz is definitely an original and modern take on the professional suit. We know that when it comes to originality in style, Obama is not afraid to think outside the box.

Right: We think that the regal purple of these Keith Lissner pants are reminiscent of power and prestige– which Obama knows a thing or two about. We especially love the color paired with the cropped gold jacket. The whole outfit seems to define laid back American royalty.

Wayne & Pedro Loureno Left: Like we said, who better to pull off a brilliant pop of color than Michelle Obama? We love the slightly slouchy silhouette and the knot-front detail of this Wayne dress. It’s the perfect look for the First Lady to wear for either a day or evening event.

Right: We’re confident that the First Lady would have no problem pulling off this edgy look from 19-year-old designer, Pedro Loureno. This cut-out dress is the perfect way for Obama to establish, once and for all, that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with.

