Victoria Beckham’s Skin-Care Secret: Eat This Food Every Single Day

Victoria Beckham’s skin is gorgeous. Luminous. Radiant, even. So when she admitted that she used to have some issues in the past, and that a dermatologist fixed her problems forever by advising her to eat her omega-3s every single day, our ears perked up.

“I see a dermatologist in L.A., called Dr. Harold Lancer, who is incredible,” Beckham told The Edit. “I’ve known him for years—he sorted my skin out. I used to have really problematic skin and he said to me, ‘You have to eat salmon every single day.’ I said, ‘Really, every day?’ And he said, ‘Yes. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.’”

She added that it’s not just salmon that’s important to eat daily, but healthy fats in general. “I eat lots of good fats, in avocados, nuts, seeds, salmon,” she said. “I don’t think you realize how important [a healthy lifestyle is] until you get older. You realize how vital it is to wear sunscreen; to drink lots of water; to cleanse, tone, moisturize; take vitamins; make sure you’re eating the right food.”

To find out just what types of food are the “right” ones, she even hired a specialist. “I’ve also started seeing [nutritionist] Amelia Freer,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about food; you’ve got to eat the right things, eat the right healthy fats.”

These smart choices don’t just benefit her skin, but her entire lifestyle. “I usually get up about 6am, do a bit of a workout, get the kids up, get them changed, give them breakfast, get them to school, then do a bit more working out before I go to the office,” she said. “And to do all of that, I’ve got to fuel my body correctly.”

Revealing her skin-care and nutrition secrets is NBD, she added. “There are two types of women out there: there’s the kind of woman who finds something nice and likes to keep it to herself, and then there’s the other type, which is me, who wants to share,” she said. “I have worked with the best makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists, and I’ve learned so much … I want to share everything I know.”

Victoria Beckham, the Mother Teresa of our time.