To Victoria Beckham, Fashion Design Trumps Maternity Leave

Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is expecting her fourth childa little girl!in early July, which is bascially crunch time for any label that’s working on a collection for the Fashion Week shows in September. However, don’t expect Mrs. Beckham to sit this season out: she plans to give her eponymous collection as much attention as she can, despite having a newborn on her hands.

She told Glamour UK, “Maternity leavewhat’s that? I’ve been working incredibly hard so I’m prepared for next season.” To that she added, “My husband and children will always be my priority. But for me, what I do professionally doesn’t feel like a jobit’s my passion.”

Aww… I wonder if her Spring 2012 collection will be super girlie and inspired by her new bundle of joy. Also, how long until V. Becks branches out to children’s clothes? She’s going to have a whole army to shop for now!

Via ONTD!