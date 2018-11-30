BRB, Stealing Every Outfit Victoria Beckham Wore This Week

Here at StyleCaster, we’re a fashion-minded bunch—but we’re also, you know, human. So in a typical week, we manage to eke out one, maybe two, stellar outfits. The rest are pretty normal—jeans and a cozy sweater, a graphic tee and a denim jacket, a plaid midi and a comfy cardigan, you know the drill.

We’re lucky if we manage to show up to the office wearing thoughtfully assembled ensembles three days in a given week, let alone three days in a row. This, unsurprisingly, is no challenge for Victoria Beckham, though.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl stepped out in New York thrice this week, and each time she did, she was dressed to the nines.

On Tuesday, she wore an olive-on-olive ensemble fit for a military-inspired catwalk or high-fashion general. On Wednesday, she stunned in a striped sweater and bright red wide-leg pants. And yesterday, she stepped out wearing not one—but two—stunningly chic looks: one of the sleekest all-black-everything power suits we’ve ever seen, and a classic camo jacket/black jeans combo.

Tuesday, November 27

Wednesday, November 28

Thursday, November 29

Thursday, November 29 (again!)

That’s right—four stunning outfits in just three days. And not just three days. But three consecutive days. These are the kinds of style goals we dream of achieving, yet never manage to because again, we’re only human.

We can’t say we’re surprised; if anyone can transcend the sartorial stuff of mere mortals, it’s Victoria Beckham. Still, we can’t help but be impressed. Those outfits are equal parts chic, contemporary, practical and true to Beckham’s aesthetic—she struck the holy grail with every single one of them.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re taking notes and assembling next week’s outfits as we speak. Maybe if we plan our OOTDs ahead of time, we’ll actually follow through on looking fly as hell for more than one or two consecutive days. (Dare to dream, right?)