Victoria Beckham Causes A Fashion Frenzy

Photos: Net-A-Porter; Nick Harvey, Getty Images

Everyone wants a piece of the Beckhams, and for good reason! Not only is Victoria one of the most effortlessly chic women in the world, she’s got one sexy, soccer player-slash-underwear model husband, and three of the cutest kids we’ve ever seen. Unlike most celebrities who have launched clothing lines, Victoria’s collection of dresses received critical acclaim when it launched two years ago. So when the designer revealed her first luxe line of bags for the Spring 2011 season, we knew they were bound to be a hit.

The first batch of Victoria Beckham handbags went up for sale on Net-A-Porter bright and early this morning, and according to tweets from both the store and the designer, they sold out in a matter of minutes. The bags, which are based on 24 hours in the life of the super-busy Mrs. Beckham, have already been removed from the site, and though it’s evident that they cost a pretty penny, we weren’t able to get a peek at the prices. For someone who’s personal Birkin collection is worth over 2 million dollars, we aren’t surprised that her own line is elegant, classic and highly coveted.

Which VB bag is your favorite? Will you buy in to the craze?