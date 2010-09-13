Victoria Bartlett of VPL Chats Fake Tans And Hanging By A Thread

Victoria Bartlett has this kind of cool energy thats totally contagious, which makes the fact that her SS11 collection was so unique and inspired all the more awesome. Playing with out of the box ideas like a faux tan and suspension, the final product that made its way down the runway stayed within the brands unique realm of innerwear as outwear but added new ideas in texture, color, pattern and shape.

In the spirit of collaboration, VPL featured shoes with L.D. Tuttle, and statement jewelry with Orly Genger, Lizzie Fortunato, and Alyssa Norton. The standout accessory du jour though was hand-blown glass, industrial, colorful necklaces by the genius Brian Crumley. We chatted with the Brit designer pre-show to get a little insight into the world of VPL for Spring/Summer.



Victoria Bartlett



So tell me sort of about the mood you were setting for this season?

I always like to keep the mood VPL, but I went and styled it with a story of suspension s0 its all about things hanging off the body. One of the prints was paying homage to the Egyptian artist, Ghada Amer, whos this feminist artist who did things like embroidery with strands hanging. I like the solidity of all these things hanging and the rawness and playing with things pulling off the body and seeing how they fall.

Also, I wanted a whole skin tan feel all the different skin tones and the ideas of a fake tan Im obsessed with that, the whole skin coloration. We played with that theme even with mesh gloves. Like in the 50s when women wore gloves all the time? I have this vision when they took the gloves off, it was like their skin was a different color its like the farmers tan.

You have such an amazing signature look, whats something we can look forward to seeing?

I think that one thing thats changed is I got more into prints, which I hadnt done. Its a fascinating area for me because I love painting and I love prints. I just have never really felt comfortable doing it and now I feel like I really enjoy it.

So do you do a lot of art on your own- outside of obviously being an artist/designer.

I wish I had time, but no I do some little things for myself, but Im not an artist. I just enjoy it.

But you are an artist. Tell me about one surprise in store for the runway?

Im doing this finale, which is all shear organzas and all these sort of pieces falling off and suspended from old stockings, 50s stockings all playing into that idea of suspension.

So are the 50s a big influence for you right now?

Its weird, not really. I mean there are certain elements that I love from it. Ive always referenced the 20s, I feel a lot comes from that. I also think of dance in the 20s. It was revolutionary. But I was also just inspired by those elements having to do with the tan and the stockings in the 50s.

What are your plans for after all the chaos?

Im going to go to bed, I hope. Im thinking of being horizontal thats my dream right now. I leave actually 2 days off after. Were doing a party with Creatures of Comfort and thats on September 14, and then Im going to Paris.

You do a lot of collaborating for the show. Tell me about that.

I love collaborating. I like having a family. I think its a really nice way. I think you get more out of giving to people and having them give to you because somehow the creative juices really build. And its a pleasure. Its really a pleasure.

And how did you go about choosing the models this season? What were you looking for?

I like girls that are strong and I used a lot of girls that I have known and worked with, like Daniel Z, Natasha V, and I wanted to have my whole family here. So, I like to have that versatility of the older girls with the young. And I think it proves in life that they dont even look so different in a way. But I wanted these girls that were independent and strong. I dont like really too pretty, pretty.

All photos: ImaxTree