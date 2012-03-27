You May Be The Victim Of A Lifestyle Disease, But Gwyneth Paltrow Isn’t

There’s no question that everyone feels rundown, over-worked and spread too thin at some point in their lives. But according to a book by Dr. Frank Lipman entitled Revive: End Exhaustion and Feel Great Again, exhaustion has become an epidemic, and women are the most common victims of this “disease.” Unsurprisingly, the book comes recommended by Gwyneth Paltrow in her Goop newsletter. Lipman cites Paltrow as one of the few women who “looks after herself.” The rest of us, well, he’s calling us the Spent Generation.

Lipman claims that women have more to juggle than man — it’s not just about their careers, they have families and homes to look after. Sure, this can apply to many career women, but certainly not all of them. And it seems like a bit of a leap to say that there are more women suffering from “Lifestyle Disease” than men. Who doesn’t wake up too early? Is there any one in the working world who doesn’t reach for that first cup of coffee or other caffeine-filled vice first thing in the morning?

Dr. Lipman recommends purchasing a sleep mask, taking a full fifteen minutes for lunch and getting out of your office for a walk during the day. Oh, and forget about bagels and muffins — protein is the way to go when planning your daily breakfast. Other recommendations? Yoga and meditation. Yes, these are all great ways to slow down and decompress from the stresses of daily life, especially in the fast-paced modern environment, but it seems as though Lipman is merely reinforcing trends that have been common knowledge for years, the difference being his emphasis on the woman as the main sufferers.

We’re not sure we completely agree with Lipman’s claim that women make up a larger portion of the Spent Generation, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!